Watch the first SpaceX launch since September's explosion

As always, though, the launch could still be delayed due to strong winds and other factors -- in fact, this Falcon 9 was supposed to take off a few days ago. We'll update this post in case that happens. Otherwise, keep an eye on the video below for the private space company's return to flight. It will begin airing the corporation's live broadcast at 12:34PM Eastern, 20 minutes before the launch window opens at 12:54PM.