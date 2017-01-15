Facebook tests fake news filtering outside of the US

It's not certain when other countries will get a taste of Facebook's filtering methods, but the company says it's "certainly thinking" about expansion.

Germany is a very logical target for the first dry run beyond US borders. Facebook has a financial incentive, to start. The country is proposing a law that would impose hefty fines on websites for failing to take action against fake news, which could be more than a little costly given Facebook's sheer clout. Also, Germany has faced some particularly dangerous instances of fake news as of late, including anti-immigrant stories that falsely accused outsiders of burning a church and raping a Russian girl. There's a concern that letting this fake news propagate could fuel xenophobia in the country, and possibly let countries like Russia skew election results in their favor.