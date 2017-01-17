Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars' moves to Netflix this year

If you're more a fan of Seinfeld's stand-up work there's even more good news. Following the multi-million dollar deals Netflix signed with Chris Rock and (presumably) Dave Chappelle, Seinfeld will film two new specials that will be exclusive to the service. Not too shabby for a guy who made us all laugh about "nothing." Of course, if you want to watch the eponymous show that made Seinfeld a household name, you still need a Hulu subscription.