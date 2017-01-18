DoorDash and Postmates test deliveries with robots

Both of the new partners aren't expecting robots to become their primary couriers, even if the technology and legal permissions work entirely in their favor. It depends on cultural acceptance of robots, and humans have their own advantages (such as traveling by car). However, robots might be particularly useful for fulfilling those orders that humans don't like to cover. DoorDash's Stanley Tang tells TechCrunch that robots could deliver small, nearby orders that can be annoying -- human couriers could focus on larger and longer-distance orders.