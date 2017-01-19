Windows 10 is spamming Chrome users with a Microsoft shopping app

The add-on itself has been around for about a year, but a recent update is triggering the spam. Expectedly, the Chrome Web Store is rife with complaints about the extension. Maybe if it was something genuinely useful it'd be a different story, but this is a crappy price comparison app. C'mon, Microsoft. The fear, noted by Thurrott, is that third-party developers could be given access to this and the OS would be overrun with similar garbage.

A particularly dire scenario could see Microsoft could charge extra for an ad-free version of Windows -- a similar move to what YouTube did with YouTube Red, and Amazon does with Kindle devices.

[Thanks Jeb!]