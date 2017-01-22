SpaceX is launching one its last disposable rockets

This doesn't completely rule out the possibility of other expendable rockets. However, it does represent a milestone for SpaceX -- the goal from now on is to always bring a vehicle back home, at least with missions to Earth orbit. That will save the company money, of course, but it should also help normalize private spaceflight by making reusable rockets the rule, not the exception.

Not that we're quite at the point where rockets will last for years on end. Ars Technica observes that SpaceX isn't expected to reach full reusability (where it can fly a rocket as many times as it likes) until Falcon 9 Block 5 arrives. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has already flown a rocket multiple times, but its current design is easier to reuse thanks to its smaller, simpler design and less ambitious flights. This is a start, though, and it might not be too long before the notion of willingly losing a rocket seems strange.