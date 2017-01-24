Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

The first builds of CyanogenMod successor LineageOS are out

The community-driven custom Android project is back with a new name.

Jamie Rigg, @jmerigg
34m ago in Mobile
Comments
239 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

The open-source CyanogenMod project has been formally reborn as LineageOS, with the first experimental and nightly ROMs of the custom Android build now available to download. Only a handful of smartphones are officially supported at the moment, including the Nexus 5X and 6P, OnePlus One, Nextbit Robin and a few Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi devices. Anyone up to speed with the latest CyanogenMod releases won't find anything surprising here -- LineageOS grabs the baton at version 14.1 (based on Android 7.1 Nougat), with the only real changes being the new name, logo and some behind the scenes stuff to support the transition.

Last year was a tempestuous one for Cyanogen Inc., as it decided to abandon the development of Cyanogen OS to focus on add-ons for Android, rather than maintaining its own custom version. Cyanogen OS, a commercial build sold to phone makers to preinstall on their devices, hadn't taken off as first hoped -- due, in part, to questionable behavior among the executive ranks. The community-driven, open-source CyanogenMod project lives on despite the forsaken commercial efforts, though, albeit with the new name of LineageOS to avoid any confusion.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file