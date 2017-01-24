'Overwatch' rings in the Lunar New Year with capture the flag

As usual, there are new skins to enjoy, some garbed in traditional Chinese formal wear and adorned with celebratory accoutrements (read: Junkrat has firecrackers). Others are dressed up as characters from Journey To The West, which Blizzard paired an animated scroll depicting them in their roles from the celebrated Chinese novel. And Overwatch finally gets CTF, inaugurating this year's new Chinese zodiac animal with rooster-clad pennants. Unfortunately, the studio blog post only lists it as a temporary brawl, so we might see the multiplayer mode go away for a bit after the event ends.

The event runs from now until February 13th, when all those awesome skins get retired forever. Likewise, sister Lunar New Year celebrations in World of Warcraft and Heroes Of The Storm end on February 4th and 14th, respectively. Good luck!