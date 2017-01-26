Trump appoints government regulation critic as FTC chairwoman

Ramirez presided over some historical FTC actions, including the $10 billion US government settlement with Volkswagen over its "dieselgate" emissions. At the same time, she encouraged deregulation of the tech-driven sharing economy, allowing smaller players to participate in the US market.

Ohlhausen is a critic of rules like the FCC's Open Internet Order (net neutrality), having recently said in a speech that excessive regulation can make large companies "suffer." Instead, she's in favor of keeping corporations in line through enforcement and cooperation, and believes the commission should use "a philosophy of regulatory humility ... and be mindful of the private and social costs that government actions inflict."

As with his appointment of Ajit Pai to chair of the FCC, Trump chose to promote from within. Most of his other agency picks came from outside of government, including Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator who has sued the agency multiple times. So far, the new President has chosen picks along partisan lines, with most leaning strongly to the right on every issue.