    The Engadget Podcast Ep 26: The Sounds of Science

    The Note 7 saga ends and the government subtweets itself.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    34m ago in Opinion
    Managing editor Dana Wollman and senior editor Nathan Ingraham join host Terrence O'Brien on the latest episode. First Dana and Nathan face off in the latest installment of Flame Wars, tackling the latest news around Google Voice, struggling streaming service Tidal and the Note 7. Then all three will try to unravel the first week of Donald Trump's presidency and what it means for science in particular.

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

