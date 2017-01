Looking for something to read? Check out:

Looking for something to write about? Mull over:

Richard Smith's first Public Access post walks us through his thoughts and opinions on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets -- and it's a great example of a Public Access member giving their straightforward, unvarnished opinion on a new smartphone line.Meanwhile, Matthew Finch gave us some insight onto how artificial intelligence and chatbots are impacting the future of health services by examining the partnership of Google's DeepMind with the National Health Service and how that partnership is improving patient autonomy.Lastly, Jojo Roy contributed a thoughtful piece on our "heads down" world of technology consumption and absorption in the context of how digital game designers could change the culture by creating games that provide novel social experiences that foster human togetherness.Five states have introduced "Right to repair" bills to help tech repair kiosks and shops get access to legit parts and official manuals. Should manufacturers make it easier for third-party shops to repair their products? Should the grey-area legalities around authorized parts simply be clarified to protect them? Or should companies do better in providing customers with authorized repair centers?Sophocles said "I would prefer even to fail with honor than win by cheating." Apparently over six thousand Pokémon Sun and Moon players feel differently, as the company recently put the smack down on those who had been using modified save files . So...What's the best way for a gaming company to catch and punish cheaters?Sean Buckley is not a fan of the PlayStation Store's 'minimum funding' charges , even going so far as to declare the practice "anti-consumer" (although to be fair he also admits he might just be a whiner). There were plenty of folks in the comments who agreed or disagreed with both his claim, and his opinion, so we thought we'd throw it open to you: Is the PlayStation Store's minimum funds practice a minor quibble or a pain in the ass? Why or why not? And should the company end or upgrade these policies?