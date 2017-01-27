

Greetings and salutations all, and welcome to Friday. We're going to make it a quick one -- I've been unexpectedly laid up with back pain this week so the whole Public Access machine has sort of ground to a halt. That means a lot of you have been waiting too long to hear back about articles and registrations, and my sincere apologies for that. So, let's get this party started so I can get back to all of you (very patient) folks!



A quick note for Public Access users: There have been some issues lately with members not understanding what constitutes plagiarism so let me clarify. Publishing work that belongs to someone else is plagiarism. Do not publish someone else's work under your name -- even if they are a friend and ask you to help them out because they are having computer problems, or say they've been waiting too long for an article to be approved, or have forgotten their login info. If you did not write it, and your name is on it, that is plagiarism and we will bounce you. If you want to quote something that someone else has written or said, then you need to use quotation marks around the text you did not write and cite the source with a mention and a link. As always, if you have questions you can email us or click the "Start Conversation" button within the story template.