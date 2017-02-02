Quirky Wii U game 'Project Giant Robot' has been cancelled

Considering that Nintendo showed the game off to press exactly once back in 2014 and it hasn't been seen since, this probably shouldn't come a much of a surprise. When we got a chance to check it out, Anthony Agnello said that it felt incredibly shallow and would seem out of place even in mini-game collections like Nintendo Land and Wii Play.

"Even if it were just a mini-game attached to a larger collection, Miyamoto's Project Giant Robot experiment would feel thin. Funny, as quickly silly as a round of Duck Hunt, but thin."

Maybe this isn't too tragic a loss then.