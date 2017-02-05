Ancient Ceres may have had plenty of ice volcanoes

They believe the volcanoes disappeared due to viscous relaxation, a term used to describe the idea that any solid material will flow if you give it enough time. Since it's the same reason why glaciers flow on Earth, it doesn't sound crazy that volcanoes partially made of ice could go through the process. Especially since Ceres is located between Mars and Jupiter, closer to the sun than other ice-covered worlds like the moons Europa and Titan.

The team created a model to see if it's actually possible for icy mountains to flatten out, and they came to the conclusion that they have to be at least 40 percent water ice. Further, it probably took hundreds of millions of years for them to disappear. Ahuna Mons might just be relatively young at 200 million years old -- it could also end up vanishing in the end.

The researchers are planning to look for and identify any remnant left by the flattened volcanoes. Southwest Research Institute's Kelsi Singer says: "Because all of the putative cryovolcanic features on other worlds are different, I think this helps to expand our inventory of what is possible." If the team does find residue of ancient ice volcanoes, then scientists are bound to look for their presence on other icy moons and planets.