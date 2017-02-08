'Avatar' attractions are coming to Walt Disney World in May

In the same report, Iger also revealed that the much anticipated "Star Wars Land" will be coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019. While no new info was given on what fans can expect from "Star Wars Land", during an ABC Disneyland special last year, Harrison Ford revealed the concept art for the world and a few tidbits about the rides.

Interestingly, the rights to the Avatar franchise are actually owned by Fox. When James Cameron first approached that studio with the film in 2006, it initially passed on the project, only greenlighting the production after Disney showed interest a few months later. It was this previous interest in the project that led to the two companies agreeing on an exclusive licensing deal for an Avatar-themed park in 2011. Avatar 2 (the sequel now almost eight years in the making) is scheduled to release in December 2018.