Sony's $300 Ultra HD Blu-ray player will arrive in March

The XBR-X930E and XBR-X940E are at the top of the line, with a slim backlighting system that Sony claims can provide 10x the contrast of most LED-lit TVs and a more powerful processor that's supposed to adjust the contrast on each individual object in a picture. In the middle are the XBR-900E with full array local dimming and a step-down processor, followed by the XBR-800E/XBR-X850E that drops the local dimming.

In terms of price, they go from a 43-inch XBR-43X800E that's $1,000, to the top of the line 75-inch XBR-75X940E with a $7,500 pricetag. There's no exact release date, but Best Buy is taking preorders, and they should arrive in March.

Whether you have one of these TVs or now, Sony is also getting ready to deliver its Ultra HD Blu-ray player (since there isn't one in the PS4 Pro), the UBP-X800. It will also ship in March, with a price of $300, and is open for preorder from Amazon and Best Buy. Still, it's a little harder to recommend, when there are other options like the similarly-priced Xbox One S, or Oppo's $550 UDP-203 that adds support for future Dolby Vision HDR discs.