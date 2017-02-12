'Splatoon 2' preview arrives on Nintendo Switch in March

The Nintendo Switch doesn't exactly have a massive catalog of launch titles, but that doesn't mean that you'll be waiting months to play all the biggest games. Nintendo is promising a free Splatoon 2 "Global Testfire" preview running from March 24th through the 26th. Each day will have one or more hour-long play windows where you'll get a peek at how the inky shooter has evolved for the Switch. That isn't exactly a lot of time to play (why not let us play the whole weekend?), but it beats waiting until full game's summer launch. Not that your patience won't be rewarded -- Nintendo is also teasing local play modes as part of the full game, both of which are practically tailor-made for eSports.