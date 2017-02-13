Twitter briefly stops notifying people when they're on lists

We've asked Twitter for comment will let you know what it says. Whatever the response, the about-face suggests that Twitter is still struggling to understand the nature of abuse on its service. The issue isn't usually that people see notifications they don't like, it's that harassers are sometimes free to run amok until they become particularly reprehensible. When you know that you're on a harassment-oriented list, you have a better shot at reporting abuse before it becomes completely unbearable.

We heard your feedback - this was a misstep. We're rolling back the change and we'll keep listening. https://t.co/9ozPS4XlVI — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 13, 2017