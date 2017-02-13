What's on TV: 'Planet Earth II,' 'Chef's Table' and 'The Good Fight'

Show More Results

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
It's time. Nearly ten years after the original Planet Earth documentary showed us what our HDTVs were for, Planet Earth II is arriving Sunday night. Even better, if you have Dish Network, you can watch it in 4K (everyone else will have to wait for the Ultra HD Blu-ray.) Other viewing options this week include the season premiere of Humans on AMC, as well as a new season of Chef's Table on Netflix, while Marvel's Doctor Strange is available for purchase on your digital movie store of choice.

CBS is launching its sequel to The Good Wife, called The Good Fight, on broadcast and its streaming All Access network this weekend, while Halo Wars 2 brings RTS action on Friday if you're willing to buy the Ultimate Edition. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Arrival (4K)
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Priceless
  • Star Trek Enterprise: The Complete Series
  • One Million Years B.C.
  • It Came from Outer Space
  • Bleed for This
  • Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)
  • How to Survive 2 (Xbox One)
  • iO (PS4)
  • Sniper Elite (PC, Xbox One)
  • Ride 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Monster Loves You (PS4)
  • For Honor (PS4, PC)
  • Semispheres (PS4, PC)
  • Blackwood Crossing (Xbox One, PS4)

Monday

  • 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
  • The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
  • Man with a Plan, CBS, 8:30PM
  • The Young Pope (season finale), HBO, 9PM
  • APB, Fox, 9PM
  • Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
  • Beyond, Freeform, 9PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
  • 2 Broke Girls, CBS, 9:30PM
  • Humans (season premiere), AMC, 10PM
  • Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis, HBO, 10PM
  • Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10PM
  • Timeless, NBC, 10PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 10PM
  • Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
  • Startalk, National Geographic, 11PM

Tuesday

  • Girlfriend's Day, Netflix, 3AM
  • Katherine Ryan: In Trouble, Netflix, 3AM
  • Project Mc² (S4), Netflix, 3AM
  • White Nights, Netflix, 3AM
  • The Mindy Project (winter premiere), Hulu, 3AM
  • Creative Galaxy: Heart Day, Amazon Prime, 3AM
  • The Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within, CW, 8PM
  • The Wall, NBC, 8PM
  • The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
  • New Girl, Fox, 8PM
  • The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
  • 60 Minutes Sports, Showtime, 8PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
  • The Challenge: Hall of Fame, MTV, 8:30PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
  • D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
  • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 9PM
  • Bones, Fox, 9PM
  • The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
  • Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 10PM
  • Taboo, FX, 10PM
  • Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
  • Noisey (season finale), Viceland, 10PM
  • Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
  • Madiba: Part 3 (miniseries finale), BET, 8PM
  • Arrow, CW, 8PM
  • Hunted, CBS, 8PM
  • Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
  • Unsung: Case, TV One, 8PM
  • Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
  • The 100, CW, 9PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9PM
  • Star, Fox, 9PM
  • Doubt (series premiere), CBS, 10PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
  • Legion, FX, 10PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10PM
  • Suits, USA, 10PM
  • Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
  • Match Game, ABC, 10PM
  • Bong Appetit (season finale), Viceland, 10PM
  • Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
  • Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Thursday

  • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
  • The History of Comedy, CNN, 9PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
  • Scandal, ABC, 9PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9PM
  • My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10PM
  • Colony, USA, 10PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
  • Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
  • Nirvanna the Band the Show, Viceland, 10PM
  • Training Day, CBS, 10PM
  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
  • People Just Do Nothing, Viceland, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Friday

  • Chef's Table (S3), Netflix, 3AM
  • The Seven Deadly Sins (S2), Netflix, 3AM
  • Race to the Edge (S4), Netflix, 3AM
  • The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
  • Grimm, NBC, 8PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8PM
  • Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
  • Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
  • Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Reign, CW, 9PM
  • Rise, Viceland, 9PM
  • Shark Tank, ABC, 9PM
  • Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
  • Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
  • Cut-Off, Viceland, 10PM
  • The Wheel, Discovery, 10PM

Saturday

  • Britney Ever After, Lifetime, 8PM
  • Cops, Spike TV, 8PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8PM
  • Planet Earth II: Islands (series premiere), BBC America, 9PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight (series premiere), CBS, 8PM
  • The Paley Center Salutes NBC's 90th Anniversary, NBC, 8PM
  • The Missing, Starz, 8PM
  • Mercy Street, PBS, 8PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8PM
  • Son of Zorn (season finale), Fox, 8:30PM
  • Big Little Lies (series premiere), HBO, 9PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9PM
  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
  • Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9PM
  • Victoria, PBS, 9PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9:30PM
  • Billions (series premiere), Showtime, 10PM
  • Trapped (series premiere), Viceland, 10PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10PM
  • Girls, HBO, 10PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
  • Crashing (series premiere), HBO, 10:30PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
