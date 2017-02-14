Nest Cams can automatically detect your doors



Subscribers on iOS 10 or Android 7 will also get animated previews from their Nest Cams without having to open the app, while Nest Protect alerts (for carbon monoxide levels and smoke) will pull together live video from all of your Nest Cams.

The company has also updated the app for the most recent features added Android 7, with new app shortcuts to specific Nest cameras. Your Nest Aware video history will also be easier to navigate, with the ability to jump to specific dates — as long as you know which day you're searching for to begin with.