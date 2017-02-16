Twitter kills notifications from threads of people you blocked

Over the past few weeks, Twitter showed that it has finally begun taking complaints about rampant abuse on its website much more seriously. Besides making abusive accounts invisible to most users, it now filters out offensive replies to tweets, as well. Ed Ho, Twitter's VP of engineering, promised to roll out "a number of product changes" addressing abuse on the website. We can probably expect more changes in the future if the company truly wants to squash online abuse.

Now, you won't be notified about replies to conversations started by people you've blocked/muted, unless replies are from people you follow. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 16, 2017