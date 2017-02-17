Xbox One bundle offers 10 indie games for $20

The ten-game collection includes Thomas Was Alone, The Swapper, Stealth Inc 2, OlliOlli, Nova-111, Action Henk, Stikbold, 10 Second Ninja X, Hue and The Swindle. These games typically sell for between $9.99 and $14.99 each; taken together they'd normally cost $120. The bundle is only available on the Xbox Marketplace at the reduced rate until March 9. After that, it will return to its normal price point of $99.99.

They're good games too: All of the included titles debuted to strong reviews. Of the bunch, Action Henk has the lowest rating on review aggregator Metacritic, with a score of 72. At the other end of the spectrum, The Swapper earned a 92 rating. That said, most of the games are at least a couple years old now. Thomas Was Alone first appeared on PC in 2012, while 10 Second Ninja X, the most recent release, came out in July 2016. Still, this frugal bundle could be a strong starting point for gamers wanting to beef up their indie collection without emptying their wallets.