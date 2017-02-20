Snapchat's Spectacles can now be bought online

Snapchat's video and photo-capturing spectacles are no longer restricted to those who can hunt down its colorful vending machines. From today, you can also buy them online. Or rather, you can if you live in the US. Head to the Spectacles website and you'll see the option to purchase a black, coral or teal pair for $129.99. Add them to your basket, however, and you'll find a note which says "available in the US only," as well as a reminder that only six Spectacles can be ordered per address/person. A welcome expansion then, but one that will frustrate power-snappers outside the states.