Samsung's Galaxy S8+ reportedly has a 6.2-inch display

Phone leaker extraordinaire Evan "Evleaks" Blass is back with another doozy. The VentureBeat reporter has published a mostly full spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy S8+, an all but inevitable upgrade to last year's Galaxy S7 Edge. We're in rumor territory here, so take the following tidbits with a generous grain of salt. (Blass has a stellar track record, however.) The headline-grabbing component is a 6.2-inch display, which would dwarf even the (now sadly retired) Galaxy Note 7. That enormous, "Quad HD+" Super AMOLED panel should be helped by the phone's chassis, however, which has been shown to have super-slim bezels in previous leaks.