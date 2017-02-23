Samsung's Galaxy S8+ reportedly has a 6.2-inch display

Phone leaker extraordinaire Evan "Evleaks" Blass is back with another doozy. The VentureBeat reporter has published a mostly full spec sheet for Samsung's Galaxy S8+, an all but inevitable upgrade to last year's Galaxy S7 Edge. We're in rumor territory here, so take the following tidbits with a generous grain of salt. (Blass has a stellar track record, however.) The headline-grabbing component is a 6.2-inch display, which would dwarf even the (now sadly retired) Galaxy Note 7. That enormous, "Quad HD+" Super AMOLED panel should be helped by the phone's chassis, however, which has been shown to have super-slim bezels in previous leaks.
Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies...with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017
The rest of the spec sheet contains few surprises. A 12-megapixel front-facing camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper? Makes sense. 4G LTE? Of course. An iris scanner? Yep, we're used to that on Samsung phones. Even wireless charging doesn't feel like a surprise. 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, coupled with a microSD card slot all feel pretty standard too. We're curious to see if, and how Samsung really tries to differentiate from the competition. A slightly tweaked design, while welcome, might not be enough to repair its Note 7-rattled reputation.