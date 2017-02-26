Show More Results

Here's our first look at Netflix's 'Bright,' starring Will Smith

It's one of the biggest exclusives from Netflix yet.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
Why would Netflix pay $90 million for a single film? Two words: Will Smith. The blockbuster star is teaming back up with David Ayer, the director of Suicide Squad, for Bright, a new fantasy action film. Tonight at the Academy Awards we caught our first glimpse at the movie, which basically looks like a bunch of Suicide Squad deleted scenes. Smith stars as a cop in a world where humans live alongside fantasy creatures, and he partners up with an orc (Joel Edgerton) to track down a superweapon.

Netflix is reportedly aiming to make Bright a franchise, and given the star power involved, there's a good chance it'll encourage even more people to sign up for subscriptions. The streaming video company also reportedly paid over $100 million for Martin Scorsese's next film, The Irishman, with Robert DeNiro, as well as $60 million for the Brad Pitt-starring War Machine.

