LG's G6 is official

The LG G6 is official, but it's not much of a surprise. We already knew that the G5's modular capabilities were out, in favor of a more traditional aluminium and Gorilla Glass shell. We also knew that the phone would have an unusual 18:9 display, and a quad-DAC system similar to the one found in the LG V20 last year. Heck, we even knew what the phone looked like, thanks to a bunch of render leaks. So what's left to announce? Hopefully quite a bit. Now more than ever, LG needs a 'complete' flagship that can compete with Samsung and save its struggling mobile business.

UPDATE: Read out full hands on here.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.