Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Benoit Tessier / Reuters
save
Save
share

Watch Epic Games' GDC 2017 keynote right here!

Let's find out about the "State of Unreal."
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in AV
Comments
214 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Unity already had its moment at GDC 2017, and now it's Epic Games' turn to take the stage in San Francisco. The company's "State of Unreal" keynote will be presented by founder Tim Sweeney, who is expected to share new developments around the Unreal game engine. We'll probably also hear about Epic's latest efforts in virtual reality and get some captivating demos from its partners, like the Hellblade real-time motion capture from last year. You can watch the event live at 9:30AM PT/12:30PM ET -- we embedded a video of the stream below for your convenience.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from GDC 2017!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file