'Overwatch' Season 4 brings a server browser and tweaked respawns

Beyond that, the developers at Blizzard have tweaked how skill ratings will change moving forward. High-ranking players (with ratings north of 3000) will have to compete in seven matches per week to maintain their ranking. It's a "change that will improve the accuracy of a player's skill rating, make maintaining multiple high-level accounts more difficult, and make upper-tier placement more meaningful" according to a blog post from Blizzard.

The way respawns work has been changed, too. Now, on objective game types, there's a respawn delay timer that comes into play when attackers outnumber the amount of defenders on a control point.

"If the point hasn't been captured and the defense hasn't regained the advantage after a specified time, the defender respawn timer will slowly begin to increase until it hits a maximum value," Blizzard writes. "If the defense manages to gain the upper hand, the timer resets to zero."

The developer thinks this could encourage better play: improving the attackers' capture abilities while simultaneously pushing defenders to act as a group to retake the objective rather than do their best lemming impressions. For the rest of the patch notes, hit the source links below.