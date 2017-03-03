Amazon's spring Pilot Season debuts five new shows on March 17th

The two hourlong pilots feature plenty of familiar faces and names. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, follows the titular housewife in 1958 as she sets out from her comfortable Manhattan home to make a name for herself in Greenwich Village's comedy scene. House Of Cards' Rachel Brosnahan takes the lead, BoardWalk Empire's Michael Zegen plays her husband and Emmy Award-winning Tony Shalhoub accompanies as her father.

The other hourlong show, Oasis, is based on Michel Faber's 2014 science fiction novel The Book of Strange New Things. A chaplain, played by Game of Thrones' Richard Madden, travels to the distant planet Oasis to help establish a colony. Joining him is legendary Indian actor Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) as the planet's chief administrator, along with roles by Haley Joel Osment and Game Of Thrones' Mark Addy. The pilot is written by Bridge of Spies' Matt Charman and directed by Last King of Scotland's Kevin Macdonald.

The three half-hour comedies include The Legend Of Master Legend, which follows Las Vegas-based street hero Master Legend's struggle to balance his scrappy heroics while supporting his family, who are unimpressed with his cape-and-cowl antics. The pilot is executive produced and written by Transparent's Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Another, Budding Prospects, features three city boys heading into the Northern California boonies to grow weed at a grungy rural setup. This show, based on the T.C. Boyle novel of the same name, is directed by Ghost World and Bad Santa's Terry Zwigoff.

Finally, The New V.I.P.'s is Amazon's stab at getting an animated adult comedy in the lineup. In it, low-level employees get control of a major corporation after accidentally killing their boss. The show features the voices of Agent Carter's Matt Braunger, Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwarz and Gone Girl's Missi Pyle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Japan get access to all five pilots on March 17th. Vote for your favorite and they'll follow gauntlet-survivors Transparent and The Man In The High Castle as full shows.