Two Dave Chappelle stand-up specials hit Netflix March 21st

Ever since Dave Chappelle left his show on Comedy Central in 2005 his fans have been asking for more, and on March 21st they will get it. The debut date was revealed in this brief teaser trailer, which gave just a hint of what's to come. While he's continued to perform, the comedian has been mostly absent from TV since 2005, other than hosting Saturday Night Live last year. Netflix signed up for three specials last year, while also cutting deals for comedy specials due in 2017 from Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld -- a major challenge to HBO and Showtime's dominance of comedy broadcasting.