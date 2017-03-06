Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Brave's ad-blocking browser now syncs between computers

It won't work on mobile yet, but it's a start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Brave's web browser may stand out through its emphasis on blocking and swapping ads, but its team still has a while to go before it nails some of the features you take for granted. Case in point: browser syncing. Brave has updated its software with a beta syncing feature that, much like in Chrome or Firefox, will share your browser data between computers. There's no support for mobile yet (that's due "soon"), but this could help a great deal if you were thinking of switching browsers and needed the reassurance of sync support to make the switch.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file