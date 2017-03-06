Brave's ad-blocking browser now syncs between computers

Brave's web browser may stand out through its emphasis on blocking and swapping ads, but its team still has a while to go before it nails some of the features you take for granted. Case in point: browser syncing. Brave has updated its software with a beta syncing feature that, much like in Chrome or Firefox, will share your browser data between computers. There's no support for mobile yet (that's due "soon"), but this could help a great deal if you were thinking of switching browsers and needed the reassurance of sync support to make the switch.