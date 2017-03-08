Facebook says more than 1 million 360-degree videos and 25 million 360-degree photos have been posted to the platform to date. Those numbers, while impressive, represent just a drop of total Facebook uploads. With its new Gear VR app, the company is trying to ensure that 360-degree content is seen by the largest possible audience. That's important, because otherwise media organisations and 'content creators' will shy away from the format. If the interest in VR tapers off, it won't have much of an impact on Facebook's popularity, or the company's overall success -- but for Oculus, and its ongoing collaboration with Samsung, it could be pivotal.