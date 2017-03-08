Pinterest acquires Jelly, the startup from Twitter's Biz Stone

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone's startup Jelly has seen plenty of twists and turns since its 2013 introduction: it launched as a crowdsourced question-and-answer service, pivoted, and then pivoted back to its original concept in 2016. Now, however, it's poised for its biggest change yet: Pinterest has acquired Jelly. The terms of the deal aren't available, let alone the ultimate intentions, so it's unclear just what will happen. Will Jelly be independent, or melt into its new owner? Stone sees the deal as important to the "future of human powered search and discovery," though, so you know what his focus will be.