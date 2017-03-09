Interactive movie 'Late Shift' comes to consoles this April

You "play" as Matt, a student in London who, through a crazy sequence of events, is forced to participate in a lucrative auction house robbery. The choices start simple (help a tourist with directions, and risk being late for work? Or just ignore them and board the train?) but quickly escalate into tough, nail-biting problems. There are 180 decisions in total and seven possible endings, spanning four hours of footage shot in London. There's pedigree behind the production too; Michael R. Johnson, the film's writer, worked on the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey Jr.

Full motion video (FMV) has enjoyed a mini-revival recently thanks to the success of Her Story, an indie title that revolves around fictional police interview clips. Late Shift feels more like a movie, however, with clear-cut decisions similar to Until Dawn, a PS4-exclusive horror fest, and the slew of adventure games by Telltale. The experience also shares some DNA with Quantum Break, a TV show and video game hybrid for the Xbox One and PC that adapts to your choices. If, like me, you're a sucker for narrative driven games, you'll want to check this out when it hits consoles this April.