John Carmack sues ZeniMax for unpaid acquisition money

In the copy of the court documents that UploadVR got its hands on, Carmack's suit says ZeniMax has been refusing to pay due to the "claimed violations of Mr. Carmack's Employment Agreement and ZeniMax's alleged intellectual property rights." If you'll recall, it sued Oculus for $4 billion, accusing the exec of taking id Software technology with him to build the Rift headset. ZeniMax scored a partial victory after a jury awarded the media firm $500 million -- a result Carmack publicly slammed -- but it still wasn't enough. It also asked the court to stop Oculus from selling Rift headsets.

In a statement sent to UploadVR, ZeniMax criticized Carmack who it says is "lacking in remorse" and seems to welcome the chance to face him in court: