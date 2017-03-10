Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 31: Look Inside America

    Consumer Reports, The New York Times and lots of yelling about Wikileaks.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    On this episode a trio of out-of-towners -- managing editor James Trew, senior editor Aaron Souppouris and senior editor Mat Smith -- join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the latest tech news. First they'll discuss Consumer Reports decision to start considering security and privacy in their ratings. Then try to figure out just what the hell the New York Times is thinking by putting tweets in the print edition of the paper. Then lastly they'll talk about the latest out of Wikileaks and yell a whole lot about what a terrible person Julian Assange is.

