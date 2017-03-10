The Engadget Podcast Ep 31: Look Inside America

On this episode a trio of out-of-towners -- managing editor James Trew, senior editor Aaron Souppouris and senior editor Mat Smith -- join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the latest tech news. First they'll discuss Consumer Reports decision to start considering security and privacy in their ratings. Then try to figure out just what the hell the New York Times is thinking by putting tweets in the print edition of the paper. Then lastly they'll talk about the latest out of Wikileaks and yell a whole lot about what a terrible person Julian Assange is.
Relevant links:
- Consumer Reports now rates product privacy and security
- New York Times reporters' tweets will appear in its paper edition
- Apple says it's already patched 'many' Wikileaks iOS exploits
- WikiLeaks claims to have the CIA's hacking toolkit
The Wind Down:
- Nine Inch Nails - The Fragile (2017 Definitive Edition)
- Raye - Second
- Lovesick
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
