Recommended Reading: Netflix has a dud in Marvel's 'Iron Fist'

'Iron Fist' Isn't Just
Racially Uncomfortable,
It's Also a Boring Show
Kwame Opam,
The Verge
Netflix's run of generating buzz with its Marvel original series has come to an end. The fourth show, Iron Fist, debuts next week and the reviews are already here. The prevailing sentiment is that the show suffers not only from appropriation and a lack of diversity, but that it's also just plain boring to watch. The Verge details the show's storytelling failures along the way. And yes, you should expect spoilers.