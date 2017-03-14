V-Moda's Remix speaker can be customized with 3D-printed parts

V-Moda has been experimenting with 3D printing since 2015, when it started letting customers personalize their XS and Crossfade M-100 headphones with 3D-printed shields. Just in time to kick off the music section of SXSW, the company is now taking this a step further by introducing the Remix, a Bluetooth speaker that's customizable using 3D-printed parts made from different materials. They're sold separately and allow you to modify the speaker's housing, grill and sides, with prices ranging from $40 (fiber) to an insane $370,000 for a platinum version.
The Remix also doubles as a headphone amplifier, which is partially why V-Moda is pricing it higher than most Bluetooth speakers on the market. It's available now for $300, in case you're interested in something a bit out of the ordinary.
