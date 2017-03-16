Google Home is playing ads for 'Beauty and The Beast'

"By the way, Disney's live action Beauty and The Beast opens today," it says, amid your daily info dump. "In this version of the story, Belle is the inventor instead of Maurice. That rings truer if you ask me. For some more movie fun, ask me something about Belle." As The Verge points out, this isn't an actionable item, really. You can't buy movie tickets or anything because Google Home doesn't work with services like Fandango at the moment.

It isn't too unique -- Rokus, Xboxes and even some Panasonic TVs have displayed ads for awhile -- but given that advertising is one of Google's biggest moneymakers, this could become more widespread. When asked for clarification, Google offered the following response: "This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales." In other words, you too can advertise on Google Assistant if your pockets are deep enough.