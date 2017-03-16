The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $200 on a Yuneec Q500 Typhoon drone

Street price: $120; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $100

This is an excellent deal on this iron. While we've posted as low as $98 (post-Thanksgiving last year), we've generally seen this iron stay at or above $120, so this drop to $100 brings the Rowenta SteamForce down to a price worth noting.

The Rowenta DW 9280 SteamForce Iron is our expensive upgrade pick in our guide to the best clothes iron. Jackie Reeve wrote, "The Rowenta DW 9280 SteamForce iron, our luxury pick, was the best overall at wrinkle busting. It melted creases out of linen napkins and pressed quilt seams with almost no effort. We've never seen an iron give off more steam. But it's heavier and much more expensive than our top pick and runner-up, so we would recommend it for crafters, sewers, and those with busy households and/or tons of laundry -- i.e. anyone willing to make the investment to save time and energy."

Street price: $44; MSRP: $60; Deal price: $34

This is one of the best prices we've seen on this slow cooker, beating typical lows by a few dollars. We normally only see this slow cooker drop from its street price of $50 down to a deal price of $40, so this is quite a nice deal. While we saw it very slightly lower in late January, that was for a deal of the day and only featured the stainless steel finish. This deal features the $35 price on both the stainless and red finishes. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Crock-Pot Programmable Cook and Carry Oval 6-Quart is our runner-up pick in our guide for the best slow cooker. Christine Cyr Clisset wrote, "If you find you need a timer that goes longer than 14 hours (which is the upper limit on the Set & Forget), we recommend the highly reviewed and easy-to-use Crock-Pot Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker. It does cook for 20 hours, compared with the Set & Forget's 14, and looks more up-to-date (because it is); we like its handles and locking mechanism a little better, too."

Street price: $700 (new); MSRP: $1000 (new); Deal price: $500

This is the first decent deal we've seen in quite some time on this drone. We've seen the street price of the Yuneec Q500 drop down to a little over $700 over the past year, but this deal on this refurbished model is a big $200 drop below that and the best price we've seen so far. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.

The Yuneec Q500 Typhoon 4K is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best drones. Mike Perlman wrote, "If you're not keen on keeping up with every new iPhone release, Yuneec's Q500 Typhoon 4K is a solid option. Rather than relying on a smartphone as half of the controls, the Yuneec's Android-based remote controller has a built-in touchscreen for flight monitoring. This design not only expedites the setup process but also removes the pressure on you to sport the latest and greatest mobile device."

Street price: $330 (new); MSRP: $500 (new); Deal price: $250

This is an incredible deal on a refurbished model of the GoPro Hero4 Black, our former upgrade pick for best action camera. We normally see the refurbished Hero4 Black going for upwards of $330, so this is a huge $80 drop in price. This model is certified refurbished directly from GoPro and come with a standard 1-year warranty, plus free 2-day shipping and free returns. Although it's no longer in our current line-up of picks for best action cameras (due to cost), at this price it's a huge bargain and $150 less than the new Hero5 Black.

The GoPro Hero4 Black is our former upgrade, 4K video capable pick in our guide to the best action cameras. Brent Rose said, "The big selling points on the Black are 4K footage (3840×2160) at up to 30 fps; 1080p video at 120 fps for super smooth slow-motion; and a whole array of modes in between."

