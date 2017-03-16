Get ready to see more Twitter live streams

Twitter has been hosting a steady stream of live sporting (and e-sporting) events recently. It counted over 2 million viewers for Thursday Night Football last year and teamed up with Showtime to stream a boxing match for the first time. The company landed a deal to stream 15 e-sports events this year and also secured the rights to National Lacrosse League games for 2017 and 2018.

We're guessing all those will make up a small fraction of all the videos on the social network once media companies start taking advantage of the API. It sounds like the feature will be exclusive to news organizations, though -- everyone else might have to stick to Periscope for their broadcasts.