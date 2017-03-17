UK government pulls YouTube ads over hate speech concerns

"Google is responsible for ensuring the high standards applied to government advertising are adhered to and that adverts do not appear alongside inappropriate content. We have placed a temporary restriction on our YouTube advertising pending reassurances from Google that government messages can be delivered in a safe and appropriate way," reads a government statement.

"Google has been summoned for discussions at the Cabinet Office to explain how it will deliver the high quality of service government demands on behalf of the taxpayer."

While it's unlikely Google will escape further discussions with the government, the company has accepted some responsibility: "We have strict guidelines that define where Google ads should appear, and in the vast majority of cases, our policies work as intended, protecting users and advertisers from harmful or inappropriate content. We accept that we don't always get it right, and that sometimes, ads appear where they should not. We're committed to doing better, and will make changes to our policies and brand controls for advertisers."

The timing is far from ideal for Google, as many of the internet's biggest companies are coming under fire for failing to appropriately deal with hate speech and fake news. Just a few days ago, UK politicians grilled execs from Google, Twitter and Facebook over accountability, accusing the companies of reacting sluggishly to offensive material on their platforms. YouTube is particularly problematic, as there is the potential for creators to earn advertising revenue from objectionable content.

Earlier this week, Germany also hit out at Facebook and Twitter for weak platform policing, and late last year the European Union threatened to introduce legislation if tech companies didn't improve removal practices. The companies themselves argue that accusations are often on the strong side, claiming they are doing what they can but the sheer volume of content on their platforms makes monitoring and takedowns an extremely complex problem.