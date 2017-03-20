SXSW's gaming awards celebrate 'Uncharted 4' and indie hits

Other big multi-award winners include Overwatch (eSports, most promising new property, multiplayer and trending), Battlefield 1 (sound effects and technical achievement) and Doom (gameplay and music). Dishonored 2 also claimed a design award, while the seemingly inescapable Pokémon Go was the mobile game of the year. Telltale's Batman series, meanwhile, won an award for converging the famous comic book hero with the studio's distinctive take on adventure gaming.

However, the SXSW awards were as much about indies and fan-driven efforts as the mainstream. The Gamer's Voice awards went to the cult multiplayer favorite Arena Gods as well as the solo-oriented Owlboy, while the short-but-sweet Firewatch was the SXSW panel's art winner. The build-and-survive title Starbound was the most "fulfilling" community-backed game, and the special Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award went to the heartrending That Dragon, Cancer. Even a user mod got its due recognition, as the over-the-top Brutal Doom was the fan creation of the year. No, these titles didn't have much luck getting into SXSW's regular award categories, but they do illustrate that there's plenty of innovation outside of the mainstream.