'Zelda' fan creates an ocarina-controlled smart home

The system's hub is basically just a microphone connected to a Raspberry Pi. The device also features a light ring that indicates when it hears the ocarina and a speaker that plays the classic accomplishment chime when it recognizes an successful input. By playing songs from the game, Pan can control several WiFi-connected devices in his home, all of which seem to be homemade.

It's not the cleanest setup we've seen, but this DIY smart home is pretty clever nonetheless. The songs trigger certain actions that correspond with their functions in the game, making for an intuitive system. For instance, "Sun's Song" turns on the lights, "Song of Storms" controls the humidifier, "Bolero of Fire" cranks up the heat, and so on.

This down-and-dirty setup may not be as easy to use as Alexa or Google Home, but it looks like a lot more fun. As The Verge points out, though, this probably isn't the most secure IoT device. Security is a problem even with more established voice-controlled gadgets, so proceed with caution if you're thinking about recreating this system for yourself.