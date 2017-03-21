Meet the first fighters of Nintendo's newest franchise, 'Arms'

Brand-new IP Arms is a one-versus-one 3D fighting game that softens the genre's violence with spring-limbed punches and eccentric, colorful designs. The first five characters in its lineup fit its elastic theme: Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, Ninjara, Master Mummy and Mechanica. Each has their perks and drawbacks.

The second video teases a few equippable power-ups that augment your fighter's punches with various effects. Boomerang gives a wide arc to your swings to circumvent obstacles, Sparky adds a zap to your punch and Revolver lets you throw three in a row. Clearly, Arms aims to be a lighter take on the fighting genre than the spine-shattering Mortal Kombat or the super serious Tekken. But what else would you expect from a company that lets you duel your friends in udder-milking?