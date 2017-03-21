The Morning After: Tuesday, March 21st 2017

Grown-ups are talking.

A "biomarker" protein hangs out on cells where the virus hides from treatment.

HIV breakthrough may help scientists kill sleeping virus cells

AIDS patients must endure a lifetime of drugs because the virus conceals itself in the immune system and reactivates with a vengeance once the treatment stops. However, French scientists have discovered a marker that makes it possible to identify dormant, HIV-infected T-cells from healthy ones. That could lead to drugs that target those "reservoir cells," eradicating the virus completely and curing the patient.

Bixby?

Samsung unveils its Siri competitor ahead of the Galaxy S8

It was only a matter of time until Samsung launched a full-fledged virtual assistant of its very own -- "S Voice" just never quite cut it. Today the company unveiled Bixby, a new assistant that'll debut with the Galaxy S8 on March 29th. Naturally, it's meant to help Samsung differentiate itself from Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant. Bixby seems different on a conceptual level: It's meant to serve as a new voice-based interface for controlling your apps, rather than just something that you can ask a few questions.

What the world needs now: an app that lets people rate your selfies.

59.8. That is Dan Cooper's average score, as calculated by the swaths of people using a selfie-judging app called Spontana. He spent the past few days sharing pictures of himself on the service and receiving the unvarnished truth in response. Thankfully, he also got to deal judgements out.

The 4-day ban also covers some African carriers.

US temporarily bans most electronics on Middle Eastern airlines

The US just made traveling to certain parts of the world considerably more complicated, at least if you're a technology fan. Middle Eastern and African airlines (including Royal Jordanian and Saudia) say the US has asked them to institute a 96-hour ban on carrying most electronics on flights to or from the US, starting on March 21st. You can sit down with your phone or any necessary medical devices, but cameras, laptops and other gadgets will have to go into your checked baggage. A US official speaking anonymously to the BBC says the device ban would affect nine airlines in 10 airports. It's believed to be in response to intelligence reports hinting at threats.

Work smart, not hard.ARM 'DynamIQ' chips are ready for an all-AI future

Processor heads are familiar with the ARM tech that powers everything from mobile devices to game consoles, and the company just announced what's next for its multicore processor designs. Called DynamIQ, it improves on existing designs by allowing for multiple CPU cores that are designed for specific purposes. It's all done to work better with AI and machine learning, perfect for not only tomorrow's smart phones, but also self-driving cars and servers.

Trying to avert the #YouTubeIsOverParty

YouTube apologizes for 'Restricted Mode' blocking LGBTQ+ content

Over the last few days, YouTubers caught on to the fact that a screen to block mature content from school computers and the like was going too far. Restricted Mode made a habit of blocking anything with a hint of LGBTQ+ content, even if it was completely innocent. Now, the company has unblocked some content, and VP Johanna Wright says that "We're sorry and we're going to fix it."

