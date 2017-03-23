In a statement, LaBeouf said that threats and criminal activity from message boards including 4chan and 8chan had shown that America "is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist." Already, the performance artwork has been stolen and defaced, a nearby field was set on fire and gunshots were fired in its vicinity.

Originally, the exhibit allowed visitors to demonstrate their resistance to the 45th President of the United States by saying the words "He Will Not Divide Us" into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York and Historic El Rey Theater in Albuquerque.

Before arriving in Liverpool, the project dropped the camera and switched to the flag, which was moved an unknown location. 4chan users managed to track it down and replaced it with a "Make America Great Again" hat earlier this month. Although FACT is a well-known cinema and art gallery, the organisation may have taken precautions to ensure the same thing doesn't happen again.