The Morning After: Friday, March 24th 2017

Roll 'em back.Senate votes 50 - 48 in favor of letting ISPs sell your private data

Yesterday, the US Senate voted for "congressional disapproval" of an FCC rule that prevented ISPs from selling their customer's personal data without getting permission first. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) wrote the resolution, claiming the rule made for an unfair burden on ISPs compared to companies like Google and Facebook. He is apparently unbothered by the idea that consumers have less choice in what ISP they can use than whether or not they maintain an account on those sites. In response, the ACLU argues that "The House must now stop this resolution from moving forward and stand up for our privacy rights."

The convertible dream will never die.Apple explores using an iPhone or iPad to power a laptop

Apple has filed a patent filing this morning detailing how an iPhone, or an iPad, could be used to power an ultraportable laptop. One diagram features a slot near the trackpad area where you can drop in an iPhone, which provides all of the hardware necessary to run the Macbook-looking ultraportable. And, in a truly unique spin, the iPhone would also serve as the actual trackpad.

This is not a drill.Hackers are threatening to erase iPhones if Apple doesn't pay up

A hacker group claims it has accumulated credentials for hundreds of millions of iCloud and Apple ID accounts (likely due to leaks on other services where people used the same passwords). While Apple maintains that its systems have not been breached, ZDNet has been able to authenticate a few credentials provided by the group. Now the group claims it will use the Find My iPhone tool to wipe devices unless it's paid a ransom. What does this mean for you? If you have an Apple account (or Google, or anywhere else, really) make sure you're using strong, unique passwords, and enable two-factor authentication -- right now.

Would you pay for Twitter?Twitter floats the idea of a $20 subscription version of Tweetdeck

As a service, Twitter is indispensable for information addicts but still struggles to make money. One thing that could bring cash in is finding new ways to profit from heavy users like businesses and news outlets, and it looks like Twitter has an idea: subscription Tweetdeck. It's currently surveying users to find out how they feel about the plan, which could run $20 per month for things like personalized news summaries and alerts, priority customer support, an ad-free experience and more.

The right clothes for you are out there, but you might not find them in stores.What the internet taught me about dressing like an adult

Nicole Lee bought a pair of jeans from Uniqlo -- and that was the only time she'd purchased clothing from a brick-and-mortar store in all of 2016. For the past few years, her clothes shopping has happened online. Not just because it's convenient, but because the internet provides her with fashion alternatives that she said she would have never have discovered otherwise. She explains how and why.

Brands are upset over their ads appearing on content related to terrorism and hate.AT&T, Verizon join companies pulling ads from Google and YouTube

YouTube video creators are fighting against the video service's filter screening out LGBTQ+ voices, while on the other end, advertisers are worried about a different type of content. In a movement that started with several UK brands (McDonald's, BBC, Channel 4, Lloyd's and others), companies and regulators have become concerned that ads are being placed by Google on websites and videos promoting extremist and hateful views. Although Google has promised new tools will give partners more control over where ads appear, it may not be moving fast enough. Now, AT&T and Verizon (parent company of AOL, which owns Engadget), are pulling online ad campaigns.

A series veteran and a newcomer walk into a bar...What we love and hate about 'Mass Effect: Andromeda'

How does Andromeda compare to previous Mass Effect games? Does it stand on its own as a worthy addition to the sci-fi genre? Are the animations always this messed up? In the following conversation, Tim and Jessica discuss Andromeda's highs and lows from two vastly different perspectives -- and somehow, they end up with similar conclusions. There might be a few narrative spoilers, but nothing too awful.

