As 2016 drew to a close, it appeared that the British-based Bloodhound team had everything they needed to finally break the world land speed record. Flush with funds following its biggest ever investment from China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Bloodhound looked to put past delays behind it by finally performing two runs over the course of 2017.
The first would be a "slow test" of its Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet engine, which would make way for an attempt at bettering the 763MPH (1228KMH) mark set by the Thrust SSC in October 1997. The banner event, however, has now been pushed back again, meaning we'll have to wait until the second half of 2018 to see the Bloodhound push the boundaries.