Image credit: Vizio
Vizio's latest 4K TVs are dirt cheap

No wonder everyone is fleeing the TV business.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
40m ago in AV
Vizio

Vizio continues to push TV prices down to the point where it would be crazy not to go 4K on your next TV. With its latest D-Series, a 65-inch 4K (Ultra HD) model costs $900, while the 55-inch Ultra HD model is just $570. To be sure, these are not fancy HDR-equipped OLED or quantum dot models, but they do have full-array LED backlighting, built-in WiFi and Vizio's own smart TV system with built-in apps like Netflix.

TVs this cheap will push more 4K TVs into the mainstream, which will in turn nudge holdout content providers into offering it. While Vizio's D-Series offers middling panel tech and no Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV or other perks, current owners of basic HD sets will see a big difference in quality. Budget-conscious buyers will also get support for Ultra HD game consoles like Sony's PlayStation Pro, Ultra HD Blu-ray players and 4K cable or set-top boxes from the likes of Google Fiber and Roku.

Vizio, which was recently bought by troubled LeEco, pushed out some interesting higher-end 4K options last month too, including a 75-inch 4K E-series model with basic HDR for just $2,000. If you really want 4K Dolby Vision HDR without spending too much, you'll need to go for Vizio's P-series, with 55-inch sets at $1,000, or switch to TCL, which offers a 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision TV for just $500. For the sake of comparison, Sony's 55-inch 4K OLED TV costs $5,000, showing the wide gulf between the low- and high-end.

Vizio's 4K sets are now available at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers. 4K models run $420 for a 43-inch set, $500 for the 50-inch model, $570 for the 55-inch version and $900 for the top-end 65-inch model.

