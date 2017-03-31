Netflix nabs 'Archer' team for its first animated feature

Netflix is making its animated feature film debut with the grandly titled America: The Motion Picture. According to Deadline, the original movie is an R-rated, comedic take on the founding of our country. The production team is stellar and will be led by Archer's Matt Thompson (who will direct) and Adam Reed. The Expendables' Dave Callaham will write the script, and the team behind The LEGO Movie, (including Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Will Allegra) will also contribute. Channing Tatum gets a producer credit as well, and is on tap to voice George Washington in the film.